Cruzeiro
Finished
0
1
-
2
0
23:00
26/05/19
Estádio Independência
Chapecoense
Brazilian Série A • Day 6
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Cruzeiro
  • Chapecoense
  • Pacheco
    88'
  • Torres
    85'
  • RildoAylon
    83'
  • Rildo
    83'
  • Thiago NevesDavid
    82'
  • Bryan
    81'
  • GustavoTorres
    64'
  • Thiago Neves
    57'
  • Marquinhos GabrielSilva
    55'
  • Bryan
    55'
  • Rildo
    52'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Cruzeiro
  • Chapecoense
  • RodriguinhoPedro Rocha
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Cruzeiro
  • Chapecoense
  • Dedé
    35'
avant-match

LIVE
Cruzeiro - Chapecoense
Brazilian Série A - 26 May 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mano Menezes or Ney Franco? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cruzeiro vs Chapecoense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment