Cruzeiro
    -
    20:00
    18/08/19
    Estádio Mineirão
    Santos
      Brazilian Série A • Day 15
      ScoresTables
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Cruzeiro - Santos
      Brazilian Série A - 18 August 2019

      Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Cruzeiro and Santos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rogério Ceni or Jorge Sampaoli? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Cruzeiro and Santos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cruzeiro vs Santos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment