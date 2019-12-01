LIVE

CSA - Bahia

Brazilian Série A - 1 December 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between CSA and Bahia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between CSA and Bahia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CSA vs Bahia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

