CSA
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
00:30
31/10/19
Estádio Rei Pelé
Corinthians
Brazilian Série A • Day 29
  • 2nd Half
  • Corinthians
  • Cleber
    90'
  • Gómez
    89'
  • Júnior UrsoJadson
    84'
  • Bueno
    81'
  • Bueno
    80'
  • DawhanAlecsandro
    78'
  • Castan
    78'
  • ClaysonJanderson
    73'
  • da SilvaBustamante
    67'
  • Dawhan
    65'
  • João VitorCleber
    62'
  • Avelar
    51'
  • SornozaVital
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Corinthians
  • Pedrinho
    45'
  • Euller
    33'
  • Fagner
    27'
  • Apodi
    25'
avant-match

LIVE
CSA - Corinthians
Brazilian Série A - 31 October 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between CSA and Corinthians live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Argel or Fabio Carille? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between CSA and Corinthians? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CSA vs Corinthians. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
