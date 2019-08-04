Fluminense
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
23:00
03/08/19
Maracanã
Internacional
Brazilian Série A • Day 13
  • 2nd Half
  • Fluminense
  • Internacional
  • Ganso
    90'
  • Edenilson
    90'
  • Edenilson
    90'
  • DanielWellington Nem
    84'
  • NonatoEdenilson
    81'
  • Nonato
    80'
  • AllanAirton
    77'
  • Natanael (o.g.)
    68'
  • TrellezPottker
    67'
  • GabrielD'Alessandro
    67'
  • PauloNené
    62'
  • Gonzalez
    58'
