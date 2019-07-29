Fortaleza
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
23:00
28/07/19
Arena Castelão
Corinthians
Brazilian Série A • Day 12
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Fortaleza
  • Corinthians
  • Júnior UrsoJesus
    89'
  • Avelar
    80'
  • de CarvalhoPires
    77'
  • EveraldoClayson
    75'
  • Pedrinho
    71'
  • Boselli
    67'
  • RomarinhoPrezotti
    65'
  • MacedoFagner
    63'
  • OsvaldoEdinho
    58'
  • Dias
    55'
  • 1st Half
  • Fortaleza
  • Corinthians
  • Osvaldo
    39'
  • Macedo
    12'
  • Juninho
    2'
avant-match

LIVE
Fortaleza - Corinthians
Brazilian Série A - 28 July 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Fortaleza and Corinthians live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rogério Ceni or Fabio Carille? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Fortaleza and Corinthians? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fortaleza vs Corinthians. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment