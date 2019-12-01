LIVE

Goiás - Fortaleza

Brazilian Série A - 1 December 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Goiás and Fortaleza live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ney Franco or Rogério Ceni? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Goiás and Fortaleza? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Goiás vs Fortaleza. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

