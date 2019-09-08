Goiás
Finished
0
1
-
2
1
01:00
08/09/19
Estádio Serra Dourada
Palmeiras
Brazilian Série A • Day 18
  • 2nd Half
  • Goiás
  • Palmeiras
  • Scarpa
    90'
  • Hermes
    90'
  • Lima
    90'
  • Lima
    89'
  • Willian
    81'
  • Gilberto
    79'
  • Luiz AdrianoBorja
    71'
  • RamiresLima
    62'
  • FerreiraDutra
    58'
  • Jose RafaelWillian
    58'
  • Ruschelda Silva
    51'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Goiás
  • Palmeiras
  • FelipeGuedes
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Goiás
  • Palmeiras
  • Ruschel
    42'
  • Rodrigues
    27'
  • Sena
    26'
  • Vaz
    20'
avant-match

LIVE
Goiás - Palmeiras
Brazilian Série A - 8 September 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Goiás and Palmeiras live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 8 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ney Franco or Mano Menezes? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Goiás and Palmeiras? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Goiás vs Palmeiras. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
