Grêmio
Finished
0
3
-
3
0
00:00
06/08/19
Arena do Grêmio
Chapecoense
Brazilian Série A • Day 13
  • 2nd Half
  • Grêmio
  • Chapecoense
  • Geromel
    89'
  • Tosatti
    86'
  • Maicon
    83'
  • Tardelli
    81'
  • GustavoSartori
    80'
  • CortezLuan Vieira
    74'
  • Jean PyerreTardelli
    74'
  • ArthurKayser De Souza
    70'
  • AugustoAmaral
    65'
  • AlissonPepê
    65'
  • Kannemann
    62'
  • Arthur
    60'
  • 1st Half
  • Grêmio
  • Chapecoense
  • Arthur
    45'
  • Gustavo
    34'
  • Alisson
    28'
  • Everton
    27'
  • Stum
    24'
  • Stum
    12'
  • Geromel
    9'
avant-match

Grêmio - Chapecoense
Brazilian Série A - 6 August 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Grêmio and Chapecoense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 6 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Renato Gaúcho or Emerson Cris? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Grêmio and Chapecoense?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Grêmio vs Chapecoense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
