Internacional
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
23:00
07/09/19
Beira-Rio
São Paulo
    Brazilian Série A • Day 18
    • 2nd Half
    • Internacional
    • São Paulo
    • Vinicius
      84'
    • Anderson Martins
      79'
    • JuanfranP
      78'
    • NonatoNeilton
      78'
    • Sobis (P)
      77'
    • Húdson
      76'
    • Frezarin BuenoVinicius
      65'
    • SilvaEdenilson
      62'
    • PottkerWellington Silva
      58'
    • LizieroGomes Sara
      53'
    • Liziero
      49'
    • 1st Half
    • Internacional
    • São Paulo
    • Silva
      43'
    • Reinaldo
      39'
    Internacional - São Paulo
    Brazilian Série A - 7 September 2019

    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Internacional and São Paulo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 7 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Odair Hellmann or Cuca? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Internacional and São Paulo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Internacional vs São Paulo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
