LIVE

Palmeiras - Cruzeiro

Brazilian Série A - 14 September 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Palmeiras and Cruzeiro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mano Menezes or Rogério Ceni? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Palmeiras and Cruzeiro? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

