Palmeiras
Finished
0
3
-
0
0
01:00
11/09/19
Allianz Parque
Fluminense
    Brazilian Série A • Day 16
    • 2nd Half
    • Palmeiras
    • Fluminense
    • GansoDodi
      83'
    • ScarpaVeiga
      78'
    • AirtonYuri
      74'
    • Luiz AdrianoBorja
      69'
    • Bruno HenriqueSantos
      68'
    • Luiz Adriano
      63'
    • Airton
      60'
    • Luiz Adriano
      58'
    • Wellington NemPaulo
      55'
    • 1st Half
    • Palmeiras
    • Fluminense
    • Wellington Nem
      32'
    • Luiz Adriano
      9'
    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Palmeiras and Fluminense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mano Menezes or Oswaldo de Oliveira? Find out by following our live matchcast.

