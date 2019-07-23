São Paulo
Finished
0
4
-
0
0
00:00
23/07/19
Estádio do Morumbi
Chapecoense
    Brazilian Série A • Day 11
    • 2nd Half
    • São Paulo
    • Chapecoense
    • Frezarin Bueno
      90'
    • PachecoTosatti
      87'
    • RanielFrezarin Bueno
      83'
    • Stum
      83'
    • Ruschel
      75'
    • CamiloGustavo
      61'
    • Kayser De SouzaRuschel
      61'
    • Raniel
      56'
    • Da Silva Nunes
      53'
    • Dos Santos
      48'
    • 1/2 Time
    • São Paulo
    • Chapecoense
    • PatoDa Silva Nunes
      45'
    • Vinicius SantosÉverton
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • São Paulo
    • Chapecoense
    • Vinicius
      36'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    São Paulo - Chapecoense
    Brazilian Série A - 23 July 2019

    Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between São Paulo and Chapecoense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 23 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Cuca or Ney Franco? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between São Paulo and Chapecoense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for São Paulo vs Chapecoense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
