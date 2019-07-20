LIVE

Vasco da Gama - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A - 20 July 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Vasco da Gama and Fluminense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcos Valadares or Fernando Diniz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Vasco da Gama and Fluminense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

