Vasco da Gama
Finished
0
1
-
3
0
00:30
31/10/19
Estádio São Januário
Grêmio
Brazilian Série A • Day 29
  • 2nd Half
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Grêmio
  • GuarínReis
    75'
  • Cortez
    70'
  • MouraRodrigues
    69'
  • Luciano (P)
    68'
  • Castan
    67'
  • GomesCésar
    66'
  • Everton
    54'
  • RibamarPec
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Grêmio
  • ThacianoMendes
    38'
  • Pepê
    33'
  • Ferreira dos SantosPepê
    30'
  • Ferreira dos Santos
    27'
  • Marrony
    11'
  • Guarín
    9'
Vasco da Gama - Grêmio
Brazilian Série A - 31 October 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Vasco da Gama and Grêmio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vanderlei Luxemburgo or Renato Gaúcho? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Vasco da Gama and Grêmio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vasco da Gama vs Grêmio. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
