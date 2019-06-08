Vasco da Gama
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
00:30
08/06/19
Estádio São Januário
Internacional
Brazilian Série A • Day 8
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Internacional
  • Emerson Santos
    90'
  • Sobis
    90'
  • AndreyBastos
    90'
  • RossiCésar
    78'
  • LópezSarrafiore
    76'
  • ReisSantos de Oliveira filho
    61'
  • Guilherme ParedeAlvez
    57'
  • Emerson Santos
    56'
  • EdenilsonBezerra
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Vasco da Gama
  • Internacional
  • Reis
    45'
  • Andrey
    44'
avant-match

LIVE
Vasco da Gama - Internacional
Brazilian Série A - 8 June 2019

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Vasco da Gama and Internacional live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcos Valadares or Odair Hellmann? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Vasco da Gama and Internacional? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Vasco da Gama vs Internacional. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment