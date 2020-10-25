Athletico Paranaense - Grêmio

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Grêmio with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 25 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Eduardo Barros or Renato Gaúcho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and Grêmio news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Athletico Paranaense and Grêmio. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

