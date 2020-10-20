LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Botafogo - Goiás

Brazilian Série A - 20 October 2020

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Botafogo and Goiás with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 20 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Bruno Lazaroni or Enderson Moreira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Botafogo and Goiás news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Botafogo and Goiás. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

