LIVE

Corinthians - Botafogo

Brazilian Série A - 5 September 2020

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Corinthians and Botafogo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tiago Nunes or Paulo Autuori? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Corinthians and Botafogo? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Corinthians vs Botafogo. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

