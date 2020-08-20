LIVE

Flamengo - Grêmio

Brazilian Série A - 19 August 2020

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Flamengo and Grêmio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 19 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Domènec Torrent or Renato Gaúcho? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Flamengo and Grêmio? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Flamengo vs Grêmio. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

