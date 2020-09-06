LIVE

Red Bull Bragantino - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A - 6 September 2020

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mauricio Barbieri or Vanderlei Luxemburgo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Red Bull Bragantino vs Palmeiras. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

