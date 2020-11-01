Santos - Bahia

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Bahia with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 1 November 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Cuca or Mano Menezes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Santos and Bahia news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Santos and Bahia. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

