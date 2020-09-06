LIVE

São Paulo - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A - 6 September 2020

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between São Paulo and Fluminense live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fernando Diniz or Odair Hellmann? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between São Paulo and Fluminense? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for São Paulo vs Fluminense. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

