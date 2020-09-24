LIVE

Sport - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A - 24 September 2020

Brazilian Série A – Follow the Football match between Sport and Corinthians live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jair Ventura or Tiago Nunes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sport and Corinthians? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sport vs Corinthians. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

