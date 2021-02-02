Sport - Flamengo

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Sport and Flamengo with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 February 2021.





Catch the latest Sport and Flamengo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sport and Flamengo. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

