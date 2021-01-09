Sport - Palmeiras

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Sport and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 9 January 2021.





Catch the latest Sport and Palmeiras news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sport and Palmeiras. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

