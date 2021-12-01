América Mineiro - Chapecoense

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between América Mineiro and Chapecoense with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 1 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marquinhos Santos or Felipe Endres? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest América Mineiro and Chapecoense news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for América Mineiro and Chapecoense. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

