América Mineiro
Finished
0
2
-
0
0
23:00
03/07/21
Estádio Independência
Santos
    Brazilian Série A • Day 9
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • América Mineiro
    • Santos
    • 90'
    • 89'
    • 88'
    • da SilvaGeovane
      88'
    • Luiz FelipeBorges
      84'
    • ParáMadson
      73'
    • 73'
    • Felipe AzevedoRuschel
      73'
    • Zé RicardoCarvalho
      73'
    • Ribamar
      72'
    • Luiz Felipe
      68'
    • Felipe JonatanSánchez
      61'
    • ToscanoJuninho
      61'
    • João Paulo
      54'
    • 1st Half
    • América Mineiro
    • Santos
    • Zé Ricardo
      45'
    • Braga
      44'
    • Eduardo
      43'
    • Pará
      38'
    avant-match

    América Mineiro - Santos

    Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between América Mineiro and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 July 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vágner Mancini or Fernando Diniz? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest América Mineiro and Santos news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for América Mineiro and Santos. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.