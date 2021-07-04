Athletico Paranaense
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
23:00
03/07/21
Arena da Baixada
Fortaleza
Brazilian Série A • Day 9
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Athletico Paranaense
  • Fortaleza
  • Vinicius
    90'
  • Babi
    90'
  • ChristianIvaldo
    87'
  • Torres
    85'
  • VitinhoCarlos Eduardo
    81'
  • 77'
  • NikãoLéo Cittadini
    77'
  • VargasRomarinho
    77'
  • RobsonTorres
    69'
  • OsvaldoDavid
    58'
  • FelipeHenrique
    58'
  • RonaldEderson Silva
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Athletico Paranaense
  • Fortaleza
  • Yago Pikachu
    45'
  • Vitinho
    34'
  • Ronald
    34'
  • Robson
    30'
  • Babi
    8'
  • Terans
    1'
avant-match

Athletico Paranaense - Fortaleza

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 July 2021.
Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and Fortaleza news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
