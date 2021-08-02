Atlético Goianiense
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
00:30
02/08/21
Estádio Antonio Accioly
América Mineiro
Brazilian Série A • Day 14
  • 2nd Half
  • Atlético Goianiense
  • América Mineiro
  • DuduArnaldo
    89'
  • 83'
  • 83'
  • Toscano
    82'
  • Geovane
    79'
  • CarvalhoJuninho
    71'
  • Jonas Toró
    71'
  • Felipe AzevedoRodolfo
    70'
  • ArthurJonas Toró
    65'
  • 65'
  • André Luis
    49'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Atlético Goianiense
  • América Mineiro
  • Juninho ValouraChrigor
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Atlético Goianiense
  • América Mineiro
  • Baralhas
    43'
  • Freitas
    25'
  • Baralhas
    20'
  • 13'
