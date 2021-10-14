Atlético Mineiro - Santos

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Mineiro and Santos with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Cuca or Fabio Carille? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Atlético Mineiro and Santos news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Atlético Mineiro and Santos. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

