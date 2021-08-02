Ceará
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
00:30
02/08/21
Arena Castelão
Fortaleza
Brazilian Série A • Day 14
  • 2nd Half
  • Ceará
  • Fortaleza
  • Lacerda
    90'
  • DavidHenrique
    88'
  • TitiTorres
    88'
  • Morais
    86'
  • Cleber
    84'
  • OliveiraFabinho
    79'
  • ViniciusJorginho
    79'
  • Titi
    75'
  • VargasRomarinho
    71'
  • MendozaMorais
    71'
  • RobsonWellington Paulista
    61'
  • Ederson SilvaFelipe
    61'
  • David
    60'
  • 56'
  • Prezotti
    55'
  • Vargas
    53'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Ceará
  • Fortaleza
  • KelvynCleber
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Ceará
  • Fortaleza
  • Kelvyn
    37'
  • Tinga
    11'
avant-match

Ceará - Fortaleza

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Ceará and Fortaleza with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 2 August 2021.
Catch the latest Ceará and Fortaleza news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
