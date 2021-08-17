Chapecoense
Finished
1
1
-
1
0
00:00
17/08/21
Arena Condá
América Mineiro
Brazilian Série A • Day 16
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Chapecoense
  • América Mineiro
  • Rodolfo
    90'
  • Anderson Leite
    87'
  • FabricioIsaque
    84'
  • AlêJuninho
    76'
  • Felipe AzevedoGeovane
    76'
  • RamonJoilson
    72'
  • FelipeMike
    72'
  • Kadu
    64'
  • GeuvânioMoisés
    57'
  • ChrigorRodolfo
    46'
  • JoséSilva
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Chapecoense
  • América Mineiro
  • Fernando MelzFelipe
    38'
  • Kadu
    21'
  • RuschelJoão Paulo
    20'
  • Ruschel
    16'
avant-match

Chapecoense - América Mineiro

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Chapecoense and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 17 August 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pintado or Vágner Mancini? Find out by following our live matchcast.

