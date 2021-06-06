Juventude
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    3
    0
    22:15
    06/06/21
    Estádio Alfredo Jaconi
    Athletico Paranaense
    Brazilian Série A • Day 2
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Juventude
    • Athletico Paranaense
    • Nikão
      90'
    • PeixotoPacheco
      83'
    • ForsterCleberson
      83'
    • BabiKayser
      82'
    • JadsonTerans
      82'
    • Carlos EduardoVitinho
      81'
    • Babi
      78'
    • AlvaradoRichard
      71'
    • JoãoJesus
      69'
    • 69'
    • CanesinNikão
      62'
    • Alvarado
      55'
    • Jadson
      50'
    • Jadson
      48'
    avant-match

    Juventude - Athletico Paranaense

    Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Juventude and Athletico Paranaense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 6 June 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marquinhos Santos or Paulo Autuori? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest Juventude and Athletico Paranaense news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Juventude and Athletico Paranaense. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.