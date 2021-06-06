Palmeiras
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
22:15
06/06/21
Allianz Parque
Chapecoense
Brazilian Série A • Day 2
  • 2nd Half
  • Palmeiras
  • Chapecoense
  • Veiga
    90'
  • RamonGeuvânio
    81'
  • FabinhoSilva
    81'
  • Esteves
    74'
  • ScarpaMelo
    74'
  • Luiz AdrianoWillian
    71'
  • 71'
  • Busanello
    55'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Palmeiras
  • Chapecoense
  • GebingRavanelli
    45'
  • MikeJosé
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Palmeiras
  • Chapecoense
  • de PaulaZé Rafael
    45'
  • 42'
  • Luiz Adriano
    15'
  • 7'
Palmeiras - Chapecoense

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Palmeiras and Chapecoense with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 6 June 2021.
Catch the latest Palmeiras and Chapecoense news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
