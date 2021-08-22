Santos - Internacional

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Santos and Internacional with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:15 on 22 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Fernando Diniz or Diego Aguirre? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Santos and Internacional news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Santos and Internacional. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

