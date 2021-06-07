Sport
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    00:30
    07/06/21
    Estàdio Ilha do Retiro
    Atlético Mineiro
    Brazilian Série A • Day 2
    • 2nd Half
    • Sport
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • FernándezJunior
      89'
    • Thyere
      84'
    • PaulinhoPatric
      84'
    • AllanGabriel
      83'
    • ZarachoBorrero
      83'
    • RicardinhoTrellez
      78'
    • HyoranMaronny
      76'
    • 75'
    • Rabello da Costa
      53'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Sport
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • MarquinhosMaxwell
      45'
    • MikaelAndré
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Sport
    • Atlético Mineiro
    • Marquinhos
      29'
    • 19'
    • Hulk
      14'
    • Hyoran
      6'
    Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Sport and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 7 June 2021.
