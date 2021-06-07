Sport - Atlético Mineiro

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Sport and Atlético Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 7 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Umberto Louzer or Cuca? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Sport and Atlético Mineiro news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sport and Atlético Mineiro. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

