Sport
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    00:30
    23/08/21
    Estàdio Ilha do Retiro
    São Paulo
    Brazilian Série A • Day 17
    ScoresTables
    • 2nd Half
    • Sport
    • São Paulo
    • AndréRobert
      90'
    • Léo
      85'
    • Paulinho
      79'
    • Everton FelipeMikael
      77'
    • HernanesLuciano
      77'
    • RigoniBenítez
      76'
    • André
      72'
    • PabloLuciano
      72'
    • LizieroGomes
      71'
    • Jose WelisonThiago Neves
      65'
    • SanderChico
      65'
    • RojasCosta
      59'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Sport
    • São Paulo
    • Frezarin BuenoSantos
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Sport
    • São Paulo
    • Liziero
      43'
    • Pablo
      5'
    avant-match

    Sport - São Paulo

    Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Sport and São Paulo with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 23 August 2021.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Umberto Louzer or Hernán Crespo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest Sport and São Paulo news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
    Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sport and São Paulo. Catch all the upcoming competitions.

        
    30
