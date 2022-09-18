América Mineiro - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 27
Estádio Independência / 18.09.2022
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Corinthians
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
26159254
2
InternacionalINT
261210446
3
FlamengoFLA
26136745
4
FluminenseFLU
26136745
5
CorinthiansCOR
26128644
8
América MineiroAMG
261061036
