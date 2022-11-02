América Mineiro - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 35
Estádio Independência / 02.11.2022
América Mineiro
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Internacional logo
Internacional
2

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
342111274
2
InternacionalINT
341713464
3
FlamengoFLA
34187961
4
FluminenseFLU
351871061
5
CorinthiansCOR
341610858
11
América MineiroAMG
341371446
