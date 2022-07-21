América Mineiro - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 18
Estádio Independência / 22.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1796233
2
FluminenseFLU
1894531
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1787231
5
InternacionalINT
1879230
17
América MineiroAMG
1753918
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
3
1
Atlético Goianiense
77'
Internacional
2
2
São Paulo
34'
Flamengo
3
0
Juventude
34'
Santos
-
-
Botafogo
01:30

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between América Mineiro and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 22 July 2022.

Catch the latest América Mineiro and Palmeiras news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.