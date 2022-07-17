América Mineiro - Red Bull Bragantino

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Estádio Independência / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

América Mineiro

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1778229
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1784528
5
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
12
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1656521
16
América MineiroAMG
1653818
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Flamengo
2
0
Coritiba
35'
Avaí
1
0
Santos
35'
Ceará
-
-
Corinthians
17/07
Juventude
-
-
Goiás
17/07

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between América Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest América Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.