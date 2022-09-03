Athletico Paranaense - Fluminense

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 25
Arena da Baixada / 03.09.2022
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
Fluminense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Fluminense logo
Fluminense
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Fluminense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
24148250
2
FlamengoFLA
24134743
3
FluminenseFLU
24126642
4
CorinthiansCOR
24126642
5
InternacionalINT
24119442
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
24116739
