Athletico Paranaense - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 17
Arena da Baixada / 16.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internacional/teamcenter.shtml
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1686230
2
CorinthiansCOR
1685329
3
InternacionalINT
1677228
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1677228
5
FluminenseFLU
1683527
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1683527
