Athletico Paranaense - Palmeiras

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 34
Arena da Baixada / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
332011271
2
InternacionalINT
331613461
3
FlamengoFLA
33177958
4
CorinthiansCOR
32169757
5
FluminenseFLU
331671055
6
Athletico ParanaenseATH
331491051
