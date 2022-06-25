Brazilian Série A / Matchday 14
Arena da Baixada / 25.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Advertisement
Ad

Athletico Paranaense - Red Bull Bragantino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1384128
2
CorinthiansCOR
1374225
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1363421
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1356221
5
InternacionalINT
1356221
9
Red Bull BragantinoRED
1346318
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Internacional
-
-
Coritiba
25/06
Flamengo
-
-
América Mineiro
25/06
Corinthians
-
-
Santos
25/06
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Fortaleza
26/06

Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 25 June 2022.

Catch the latest Athletico Paranaense and Red Bull Bragantino news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.