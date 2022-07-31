Athletico Paranaense - São Paulo

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 20
Arena da Baixada / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-pr/teamcenter.shtml
Athletico Paranaense
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sao-paulo/teamcenter.shtml
São Paulo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletico Paranaense logo
Athletico Paranaense
São Paulo logo
São Paulo
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Athletico Paranaense

São Paulo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
19116239
2
CorinthiansCOR
19105435
3
FluminenseFLU
19104534
4
Atlético MineiroATL
1988332
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1994631
10
São PauloSAO
19511326
