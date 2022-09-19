Atlético Goianiense - Internacional

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 27
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 20.09.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
Internacional
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Internacional logo
Internacional
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Internacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
27169257
2
FluminenseFLU
27146748
3
InternacionalINT
261210446
4
FlamengoFLA
27136845
5
CorinthiansCOR
27128744
19
Atlético GoianienseACG
26571422
