Brazilian Série A / Matchday 13
Estádio Antonio Accioly / 19.06.2022
Atlético Goianiense
Not started
-
-
Juventude
Atlético Goianiense - Juventude

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Goianiense logo
Atlético Goianiense
Juventude logo
Juventude
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Goianiense

Juventude

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
1274125
2
CorinthiansCOR
1264222
3
InternacionalINT
1256121
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1253418
5
São PauloSAO
1246218
17
Atlético GoianienseACG
1234513
19
JuventudeJUV
1224610
Follow the Brazilian Série A live Football match between Atlético Goianiense and Juventude with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Goianiense and Juventude news and find up to date Brazilian Série A standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

