Atlético Mineiro - Corinthians

Brazilian Série A / Matchday 19
Estádio Mineirão / 24.07.2022
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
Corinthians
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Corinthians

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
18106236
2
CorinthiansCOR
1895432
3
Atlético MineiroATL
1888232
4
FluminenseFLU
1894531
5
Athletico ParanaenseATH
1894531
